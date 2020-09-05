|
Magic Square Toys MS-B31 Brobdingnag (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Renders
Third party company*Magic Square Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account
, the first color renders of their*MS-B31 Brobdingnag (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus).* Magic Square is bringing a new take on G1 Ultra Magnus for the competitive Legends scale market. The renders reveal a more robust and blocky design compared to Magic Square MB-04 Transporter
. A very promising project that will stand*13.3 cm tall. According to the information shared on the Weibo post, it seems that this would work like an armor for Magic Square Light Of Justice
MS-B18W white version variant. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for » Continue Reading.
