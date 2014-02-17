Attention collectors, via*funkopop.news on Instagram
*we have information about some possible new Transformers Funko Pop vinyl figures. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we have an official confirmation. Popular multi-franchise brand Funko had previously released only a few Age Of Extinction Funko Pop
and G1 Hikari Sofubi
Transformers figures. It seems some new characters are coming this year. No images available yet, but read on for the possible releases: Pop Vinyl: Transformers Bumblebee Pop Vinyl: Transformers Jazz Pop Vinyl: Transformers Megatron Pop Vinyl: Transformers Optimus Prime Pop Vinyl: Transformers Soundwave Pop Keychain: Transformers » Continue Reading.
