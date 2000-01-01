Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
>
Transformers Video Reviews
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force PrimeStrong (Optimus Prime / Strongarm)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 05:50 PM
#
1
Protoman
Hot Rod/Rodimus Fanboy
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal (Iacon)
Posts: 9,523
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force PrimeStrong (Optimus Prime / Strongarm)
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force PrimeStrong (Optimus Prime / Strongarm)
Love that Star Convoy look!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgwH6EiVYDk
__________________
TFcon Staff
Grand knowledge of all things Transformers
[
{
o
}
]
Till all are One
Protoman on
YOUTUBE
- Proto Retro
http://www.youtube.com/user/ProtoRetro
Follow Protoman on
TWITTER
- Protoman
http://twitter.com/Protoman
Protoman
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Protoman
Visit Protoman's homepage!
Find More Posts by Protoman
Tags
combiner
,
force
,
primestrong
,
review
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
TRANSFORMERS FAMILY MART JAPAN ROTF CLEAR LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME RARE LUCKY DRAW
Transformers G1 Clear Blue Frenzy & Black Laserbeak Cassette MOSC
Transformers Timelines Maximal-Rampage Trans-Mutate Collectors Club Exclusive
Transformers Dawn Of Futures Past Botcon Tigatron 2006
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? D-319 Firecon Guzzle MIB
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? D-321 Firecon Jabile MIB
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? C-303 Headmaster Minerva (Minelba)
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:54 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.