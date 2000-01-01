Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:50 PM
Protoman
Hot Rod/Rodimus Fanboy
Protoman's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal (Iacon)
Posts: 9,523
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force PrimeStrong (Optimus Prime / Strongarm)
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force PrimeStrong (Optimus Prime / Strongarm)

Love that Star Convoy look!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgwH6EiVYDk
