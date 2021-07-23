|
Possible First Look At Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And Siege Starscream
Some images have surfaced over the internet showing what could be our possible first look at Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And Siege Starscream. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get and official confirmation. We have some small images which show the Studio Series SS-04 Ratchet mold with some new extra paint applications and the War For Cybertron Siege Starscream mold which now seems a “clean” version without the battle-damage finishing. While the images are low-quality, they give us an idea of the possible deco improvements on these figures. Click on the bar to see » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And Siege Starscream
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca