Thundercracker Deluxe Generations 2011? Hello, I have 2 Thundercracker figures and both were claimed to be authentic. I noticed on 1 of them though the cannon's trigger is painted all black and on my other figure the trigger is painted blue...



The one that looks authentic (blue trigger) I didn't buy it with instructions cause the guy didn't have it. The one with the black triggers, it came with official instructions but that's the one i'm not sure of. The 2 figures look exactly the same and feel exactly the same.



All reviews i've seen, the authentic Thundercracker has blue triggers on the cannons... Anyone out there know of them coming with black triggers? Attached Thumbnails

