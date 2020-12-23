Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: March 2021


TFW2005 member Lucas35 starts off this New Comic Book Day by reporting the arrival of March 2021 solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. IDW titles scheduled for arrival that month include Transformers Beast Wars #2, Transformers #29 and Transformers Escape #4. Join in the discussion about the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers Beast Wars #2 (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Josh Burcham (CA) Dan Schoening (CA) Winston Chan Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by Optimus Primal, and the Predacons, led by Megatron, have crashed on a strange new world and they &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: March 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



