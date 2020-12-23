Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,907

IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: March 2021



TFW2005 member Lucas35 starts off this New Comic Book Day by reporting the arrival of March 2021 solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. IDW titles scheduled for arrival that month include Transformers Beast Wars #2, Transformers #29 and Transformers Escape #4. Join in the discussion about the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers Beast Wars #2 (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Josh Burcham (CA) Dan Schoening (CA) Winston Chan Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by Optimus Primal, and the Predacons, led by Megatron, have crashed on a strange new world and they



The post







More... TFW2005 member Lucas35 starts off this New Comic Book Day by reporting the arrival of March 2021 solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. IDW titles scheduled for arrival that month include Transformers Beast Wars #2, Transformers #29 and Transformers Escape #4. Join in the discussion about the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers Beast Wars #2 (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Josh Burcham (CA) Dan Schoening (CA) Winston Chan Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by Optimus Primal, and the Predacons, led by Megatron, have crashed on a strange new world and they » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: March 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca