|
Walmart Exclusive Transformers Quadrilogy Special Edition Gift Set Revealed
2005 Boards Member*IceMagnus has come across something really interesting. Walmart is listing an exclusive*Transformers Quadrilogy Special Edition Gift Set which not only contains Bluray + Digital HD versions of Transformers 2007, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, Transformers: Age Of Extinction but also an additional random toy from Transformers: Prime – Beast Hunters (Legion Class / Cyberverse). So far, our member has uncovered Legion Class Bumblebee with Eagleshot Bow
and Prowl with Justice Hammer
. Check out the images, after the jump.  
