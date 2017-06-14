|
Redbox Partners For Transformers: The Last Knight Theatrical Release
Redbox has a special announcement for us: “In a first, Redbox announces a marketing partnership with Paramount Pictures for the studios upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight theatrical release on June 21st. The nations No. 1 rental service is marketing the movie with posters across more than 40,000 kiosks nationwide. Consumers renting the previous film in the franchise, Transformers: Age of Extinction, on DVD or Blu-ray Disc receive a $5 credit online when purchasing a ticket to see Transformers: The*Last Knight. While Redbox partners with retailers and consumer products brands regularly, this is the first time it has partnered with the » Continue Reading.
