Mark Wahlberg Interview On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon interviewed actor*Mark Wahlberg (Cade Yeager) regarding the story of Transformers: The Last Knight. While explaining the story briefly on Cade’s point of view, they did not forget to show a small clip from the movie. The clip is an extended version of Sir Edmund Burton (Sir Anthony Hopkins) meeting Viviane Wembley (Laura Haddock) and Cade Yeager along with Cogman.
