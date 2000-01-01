Today, 03:21 PM #1 GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 573 MP Acid Storm review - Do I expect too much?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_6wNG8mjjY Here's a mold I have never looked at in my almost 300 episodes YET it is considered a classic and has been used so many times. This is my first time handling the Transformers Masterpiece seeker mold, via Hasbro's MP-01 Acid Storm! I won't be looking at all of the seekers or anything but I felt like I should at least cover my thoughts about this mold. He is good, there is no doubt, but is he good enough for someone as critical about this line as myself? Do I expect too much? Does this guy live up to those expectations?

