Here's a mold I have never looked at in my almost 300 episodes YET it is considered a classic and has been used so many times. This is my first time handling the Transformers Masterpiece seeker mold, via Hasbro's MP-01 Acid Storm! I won't be looking at all of the seekers or anything but I felt like I should at least cover my thoughts about this mold. He is good, there is no doubt, but is he good enough for someone as critical about this line as myself? Do I expect too much? Does this guy live up to those expectations?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_6wNG8mjjY