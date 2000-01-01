Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page MP Acid Storm review - Do I expect too much?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #1
GotBot
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 573
MP Acid Storm review - Do I expect too much?
Here's a mold I have never looked at in my almost 300 episodes YET it is considered a classic and has been used so many times. This is my first time handling the Transformers Masterpiece seeker mold, via Hasbro's MP-01 Acid Storm! I won't be looking at all of the seekers or anything but I felt like I should at least cover my thoughts about this mold. He is good, there is no doubt, but is he good enough for someone as critical about this line as myself? Do I expect too much? Does this guy live up to those expectations?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_6wNG8mjjY
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generation Lot Action Figures
Transformers
Transformers Mix Lot- Complete, Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers G1 JETFIRE. 100% Complete!
Transformers
G1 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers G1 DOUBLECLOUDER C-308 Godmaster Powermaster BOX & PAPERWORK only!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker IN BOX W/STAND AND INSTRUCTIONS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.