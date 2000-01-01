Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:04 PM   #1
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 553
My Kijiji Lot fore sale
Hey all, posted some Transformers on my local Kijiji, but decided to take it national. Hoping to sell as a lot, open to offers. Let me know if you’re interested.

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...rce=ios_social
