TFcon is happy to welcome back Transformers comic book artist Josh Burcham to TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of Transformers: Beast Wars, as well as More Than Meets The Eye, Last Stand of the Wreckers, and dozens of other one-shots and mini-series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Burcham is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
