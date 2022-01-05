Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers artist Josh Burcham to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to welcome back Transformers comic book artist Josh Burcham to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of Transformers: Beast Wars, as well as More Than Meets The Eye, Last Stand of the Wreckers, and dozens of other one-shots and mini-series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Burcham is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers artist Josh Burcham to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



