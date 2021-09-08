Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,113

Happy 20th Anniversary Robots In Disguise! This year, and today in particular, marks the 20-year anniversary of Transformers Robots in Disguise airing in the United States.* This was the official English language dub of the Japanese show Transformers Car Robots, which aired in Japan the year before.* *This show and its accompanying toy line were a big shift in the Transformers brand and affected how things moved forward in the new millennium.* It was also a big influence on me and this website in its early years, so both the brand and TFW2005 may not be what it is today



