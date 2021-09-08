Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Happy Birthday RID ? Robots In Disguise Turns 20 Today!


Happy 20th Anniversary Robots In Disguise! This year, and today in particular, marks the 20-year anniversary of Transformers Robots in Disguise airing in the United States.* This was the official English language dub of the Japanese show Transformers Car Robots, which aired in Japan the year before.* *This show and its accompanying toy line were a big shift in the Transformers brand and affected how things moved forward in the new millennium.* It was also a big influence on me and this website in its early years, so both the brand and TFW2005 may not be what it is today &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Happy Birthday RID – Robots In Disguise Turns 20 Today! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



