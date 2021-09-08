|
Happy Birthday RID ? Robots In Disguise Turns 20 Today!
Happy 20th Anniversary Robots In Disguise! This year, and today in particular, marks the 20-year anniversary of Transformers Robots in Disguise airing in the United States.* This was the official English language dub of the Japanese show Transformers Car Robots, which aired in Japan the year before.* *This show and its accompanying toy line were a big shift in the Transformers brand and affected how things moved forward in the new millennium.* It was also a big influence on me and this website in its early years, so both the brand and TFW2005 may not be what it is today » Continue Reading.
The post Happy Birthday RID – Robots In Disguise Turns 20 Today!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca