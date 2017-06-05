Via Weibo user*???????????
*and Autobase Aichi
, we have some in package images of several of the upcoming Transformers The Last Knight exclusives. Packaging images here cover Walmart’s Deluxe Hot Rod as well as both of the Flip and Change figures – Hot Rod and Bumblebee. There is also an in package image for the Toys R Us exclusive Mission to Cybertron Planet Cybertron figure. Check out all of the packaging images attached to this post.
.
