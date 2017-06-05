Via Weibo user*???????????
, we have a look at the collector card artwork for several Titans Return figures. On show are the collector cards for the likes of Trypticon, Overlord, Misfire, Windblade, and Twin Twist. Except for Trypticon, all are stood in the by now standard Titans Return “stock still while our heads descend onto our shoulders” pose, which typifies the line’s artwork. Check them out attached to this post.
