Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,868

More New Transformers The Last Knight Posters



Another round of character posters have surfaced featuring various Transformers The Last Knight bots in black and white on white backgrounds with a splash of color in the back lighting. Included in this round are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Hot Rod, Cogman and Megatron. Along with this bunch is also another 3D IMAX poster featuring Optimus, Bee and the gang. Check them all out after the break!



The post







More... Another round of character posters have surfaced featuring various Transformers The Last Knight bots in black and white on white backgrounds with a splash of color in the back lighting. Included in this round are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Hot Rod, Cogman and Megatron. Along with this bunch is also another 3D IMAX poster featuring Optimus, Bee and the gang. Check them all out after the break!The post More New Transformers The Last Knight Posters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________