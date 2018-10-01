Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Final Victory Masterpiece Scaled G1 Huffer, Warpath And Brawn


There’s a new player in the 3P town. Direct from HobbyFree 2018 in China, new 3P company Final Victory has shown the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Masterpiece Scaled G1 Huffer, Warpath And Brawn. The images surfaced via Final Victory Weibo account, and we are sure many fans will be pleased with this take on the classic G1 Minibots. According to the description of the product, they will be compatible with the official Masterpiece line and will include die-cast. We still have*no specific price point or release date at the moment, but we sure to come back here for more &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Final Victory Masterpiece Scaled G1 Huffer, Warpath And Brawn appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
