Final Victory Masterpiece Scaled G1 Huffer, Warpath And Brawn
There’s a new player in the 3P town. Direct from HobbyFree 2018 in China, new 3P company Final Victory has shown the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Masterpiece Scaled G1 Huffer, Warpath And Brawn. The images surfaced via Final Victory Weibo account
, and we are sure many fans will be pleased with this take on the classic G1 Minibots. According to the description of the product, they will be compatible with the official Masterpiece line and will include die-cast. We still have*no specific price point or release date at the moment, but we sure to come back here for more » Continue Reading.
