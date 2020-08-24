|
Transformers Studio Series SS-68 Leadfoot In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*westjames aka notirishman*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-68 Leadfoot. Leadfoot has just been spotted at US retail
just a few hours ago, and it proves to be a detailed and fun figure packed with several weapons for his robot and Nascar Impala modes, and a*Steeljaw figurine. He’s the final figure needed to complete the Studio Series DOTM Wreckers trio. Check all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
