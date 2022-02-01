|
Northerncrowe?s Collection Purge
I’m selling a bunch of my collection in hope of making some space and cash. Will be adding more as I unpack them.
Preference given to Ottawa area members, we can meet in person.
OTFCC 2003 Shadow Striker and Roulette MIB 250$
LEGACY Cosmos MIB - still in the Walmart shipping box. (I pre-ordered then found one in store) 85$
ENERGON Rapid Run MIB - the beautiful sideways repaint aka Tigerforce Sideways. 30$
Alternator Tracks - blue MIB 20$
Alternator Camshaft MIB -30$
Botcon Beast Wars Card Set - make me an offer
More pictures available upon request.
Thanks