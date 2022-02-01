Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:02 PM
Northerncrowe
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 86
Northerncrowe?s Collection Purge
I’m selling a bunch of my collection in hope of making some space and cash. Will be adding more as I unpack them.

Preference given to Ottawa area members, we can meet in person.

OTFCC 2003 Shadow Striker and Roulette MIB 250$

LEGACY Cosmos MIB - still in the Walmart shipping box. (I pre-ordered then found one in store) 85$

ENERGON Rapid Run MIB - the beautiful sideways repaint aka Tigerforce Sideways. 30$

Alternator Tracks - blue MIB 20$
Alternator Camshaft MIB -30$

Botcon Beast Wars Card Set - make me an offer

More pictures available upon request.

Thanks
Attached Thumbnails
