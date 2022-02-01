Northerncrowe Generation 1 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 86

Northerncrowe?s Collection Purge I’m selling a bunch of my collection in hope of making some space and cash. Will be adding more as I unpack them.



Preference given to Ottawa area members, we can meet in person.



OTFCC 2003 Shadow Striker and Roulette MIB 250$



LEGACY Cosmos MIB - still in the Walmart shipping box. (I pre-ordered then found one in store) 85$



ENERGON Rapid Run MIB - the beautiful sideways repaint aka Tigerforce Sideways. 30$



Alternator Tracks - blue MIB 20$

Alternator Camshaft MIB -30$



Botcon Beast Wars Card Set - make me an offer



More pictures available upon request.



Thanks Attached Thumbnails