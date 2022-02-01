Today, 09:53 PM #1 Greebtron Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2020 Location: UK Posts: 48 Detailed outline of Ron Friedman's first TFTM script now online



To read the Movie that could have been, head to: Following on from Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely's panel presentation at TFNation this summer. Where they summarised and showed off fanart interpretations of Ron Friedman's first Transformers The Movie script. Approval has been given to publish my detailed outline of that script, written nearly two years ago and condensing 210 pages into just over 16,000 words. The outline endeavours to present the events of the story in an impartial manner, through the eyes of someone viewing the script as it was submitted in February 1985. There are no references to what would come later in the movie's production, save for the sub-headings given to each story beat.To read the Movie that could have been, head to: https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...ery-first.html Attached Thumbnails

