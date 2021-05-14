|
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) Official In-Hand Im
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron). Following Premium Finish Optimus Prime in-hand images
, now we have a closer look at PF WFC-02 Megatron figure itself. This is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron in a special cartoon-accurate deco. This figure may have an official US release as it happened with*Premium Finish Studio Series Bumblebee and Siege Optimus Prime
, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions » Continue Reading.
