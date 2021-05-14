Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) Official In-Hand Im


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron). Following Premium Finish Optimus Prime in-hand images, now we have a closer look at PF WFC-02 Megatron figure itself. This is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron in a special cartoon-accurate deco. This figure may have an official US release as it happened with*Premium Finish Studio Series Bumblebee and Siege Optimus Prime, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



