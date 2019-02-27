|
Interview with IDW Writer Erik Burham, Artist Dan Schoening, and Colorist Luis Antoni
IDW Official Website
has just updated a great interview with IDW Writer Erik Burham, Artist Dan Schoening, and Colorist Luis Antonio Delgado about the upcoming Transformers x Ghostbusters Crossover. It’s sure a worth reading, revealing details of the creative process to bring the two franchises together. We also get some hint at Ectotron’s role and personality. You can read the full interview here
, and the share your impressions on the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards.
