Re: Haslab Victory Saber qc issues Quote: savagephil Originally Posted by Got my haslab victory saber today, fantastic figure, box everything was perfect, didn't notice any qc issues, until I was putting the back cannons on victory Leo, and one of the pegs is missing the connector tab . Soooo I cannot tab the one cannon into Victory Leo and victory saber. Soooo check your victory sabers for qc issues. This is unacceptable for a haslab project. Any ideas fellas how to get this fixed



If you get garbage runaround, maybe try tagging them on social media regarding the issue. Contact Hasbro ASAP. I assume they keep some replacement parts in stock for such an occasion for HasLabs. This is not a minor paint QC issue but a missing/defective inoperable part..If you get garbage runaround, maybe try tagging them on social media regarding the issue.