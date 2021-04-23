Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #33


WORP, there it is: Swindle entertains special guests in the five-page preview of Transformers issue #33, due in shops this week. Catch up with Bumblebee’s search for justice, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Ed Pirrie (Cover Artist), Lane Lloyd (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) &#160;

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #33 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



