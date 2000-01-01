Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:38 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,686
Armada Space Mini-Con Requiem Blaster Review
In Transformers Armada, the Space Mini-Con trio of Sky Blast, Payload and Astroscope come together to form the mighty and powerful Requiem Blaster!

https://youtu.be/lYaes06Nbuc
