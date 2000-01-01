Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,139

DCEU Killer Croc Build a Figure Wave Released in Canada



More... Thanks to multiple reports we niw know the *DCEU* *Killer Croc* build a figure wave has been released in Canada at Toys”R”Us and Walmart. This...





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.



