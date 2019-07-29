|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Saber (Star Saber & Victory Leo Combined form) Prot
Flame Toys on Twitter
*has uploaded some new images of their impressive*Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Saber which is the combination of Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber and the upcoming Victory Leo. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us highly detailed and top quality officially licensed action figures (non transformable) with a very unique and stylized design. We have a look at the gray prototype of Victory Leo (comes in Lion mode) combined with the production sample of Star Saber.Flame to form a very original Victory Saber. The combination features several innovations compared to the original G1 design. More noticeable, the » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Saber (Star Saber & Victory Leo Combined form) Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
