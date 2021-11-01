Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,208
Cang Toys Dinobots/Volcanicus Updated Renders


Cang Toys Weibo*have shared images of the updated renders of their* new*Dinobots/Volcanicus set. This is Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Dinobots similar to the style they used with their*Thunderking/Predaking combiner and Predacons.*The images reveal the robot and dinosaur mode of each classic dinobot plus a new member who transforms into a spinosaurus. All of them will be able to form Volcanicus which form hasn’t been revealed yet. We had only seen a group shot of the gray prototypes in dino mode, so these renders give us a better idea of the design of &#187; Continue Reading.

