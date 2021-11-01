Cang Toys Weibo
*have shared images of the updated renders of their* new*Dinobots/Volcanicus set. This is Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Dinobots similar to the style they used with their*Thunderking/Predaking combiner and Predacons.
*The images reveal the robot and dinosaur mode of each classic dinobot plus a new member who transforms into a spinosaurus. All of them will be able to form Volcanicus which form hasn’t been revealed yet. We had only seen a group shot of the gray prototypes in dino mode
, so these renders give us a better idea of the design of
