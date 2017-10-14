Following our previous report of Possible POTP Combined Artwork
, we can report more*Possible Transformers Power Of The Primes Inferno, Elita-1 & Moonracer Packaging Artwork for your viewing pleasure. The new images surfaced from once again via a* Weibo user
*and this time we have what seems to be the packaging art for Inferno, which looks like a nice remold of CW Voyager Hot Spot/Onslaught with a different*chest flap and new head sculpt. Then we have Elita-1*artwork and bio card which makes a reference to her special ability: “Freezes and accelerates time without draining her energy”. Finally we have a » Continue Reading.
.
