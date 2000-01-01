Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:25 PM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Buying MP-10
So I managed to sell most of my CHUGs, after months of reflecting and CHUGS slowly losing value, I came to a to conclusion, that MP is the way to go, they're more of a collectible than anything else. So with that being said, I am starting my MP collection with the Leader of the Autobots, so now the question is, since I have options.

I don't which Optimus Prime to get.

MP-10 (TRU release)
MP-10 (Takara)
MP-10 (Hasbro 2017 release)
MP-10 (KO)
MP-10 (KO V.2)
MPP-10 (Wei Jiang)

I am not a fan of MP-10 Evangelion mode, MP-10 BAPE, MP-10 YOTH.

Or should I wait till MP-10 3.0 comes out. I have a feeling he will be near the 300$ mark.


Thanks
timcrook
Alternator
Re: Buying MP-10
Wait for v3 cause then you can see if it is better and cause others might be selling their used mp-10.
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Re: Buying MP-10
Quote:
Originally Posted by timcrook View Post
Wait for v3 cause then you can see if it is better and cause others might be selling their used mp-10.
Hopefully by then, TRU MP10 won't be expensive.
