Buying MP-10 So I managed to sell most of my CHUGs, after months of reflecting and CHUGS slowly losing value, I came to a to conclusion, that MP is the way to go, they're more of a collectible than anything else. So with that being said, I am starting my MP collection with the Leader of the Autobots, so now the question is, since I have options.



I don't which Optimus Prime to get.



MP-10 (TRU release)

MP-10 (Takara)

MP-10 (Hasbro 2017 release)

MP-10 (KO)

MP-10 (KO V.2)

MPP-10 (Wei Jiang)



I am not a fan of MP-10 Evangelion mode, MP-10 BAPE, MP-10 YOTH.



Or should I wait till MP-10 3.0 comes out. I have a feeling he will be near the 300$ mark.





