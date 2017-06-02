TFNation have announced their next guest
for TFNation 2017. Joining TFNation 2017 is the man, the legend, Mr Simon Furman! If Bob Budiansky is the father of Transformers, then Simon Furman is that favorite pre-school teacher who helped your parents shape the kind of person you grew up into. Starting out with Marvel UK, he would write some of the greatest and most epic Transformers stories of all time, such as Target: 2006 and Time Wars. And when Bob Budiansky did hand over the reins on the US Marvel series, it was to Simon, who gave us the incredible » Continue Reading.
