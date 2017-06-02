Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,805
Simon Furman to attend TFNation 2017


TFNation have announced their next guest for TFNation 2017. Joining TFNation 2017 is the man, the legend, Mr Simon Furman! If Bob Budiansky is the father of Transformers, then Simon Furman is that favorite pre-school teacher who helped your parents shape the kind of person you grew up into. Starting out with Marvel UK, he would write some of the greatest and most epic Transformers stories of all time, such as Target: 2006 and Time Wars. And when Bob Budiansky did hand over the reins on the US Marvel series, it was to Simon, who gave us the incredible &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Simon Furman to attend TFNation 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



