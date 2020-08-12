Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods TFTCG Detritus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,879
TFTCG Detritus
A commissioned project for a friend. Started off as a Siege Hound (technically a Netflix one as its easier to find in stores)

Click image for larger version Name: 20200812_210121.jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.3 KB ID: 46959

Click image for larger version Name: 20200812_231633.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 46960

Click image for larger version Name: 20200812_212509.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.7 KB ID: 46961

Click image for larger version Name: 20200813_012148.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.5 KB ID: 46962

Head post unfortunately snapped so gonna figure something out to make that a happy accident. Up next is drybrushing and weathering time.
__________________
Light Our Darkest Hour [{o}] Till All Are One


If you are reading this then you must be bored...
If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...
CyberMnky is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Cliffjumper RID First Edition
Transformers
Transformers Human Alliance lot of 7 Bumblebee Barricade Leadfoot Soundwave more
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromasters Sports Car Patrol & Race Track Patrol
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromaster Incomplete Anti-Aircraft Base
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Dirge MP-11ND
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Ramjet MP-11NR
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.