New Official Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Stop-Motion Videos


The official*Transformers YouTube account*have uploaded two new*Transformers Transformers Cyberverse stop-motion videos.* We have two fun videos featuring different Cyberverse toys: “Can Arcee Save Grimlock?” and “Optimus Prime in Space!”. We are sure you will have a good time watching these animations. Watch both videos after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post New Official Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Stop-Motion Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



