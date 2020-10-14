|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Megatron Test Shot & Colored Sample
Flame Toys, via their*Twitter account
, have uploaded images of the test shot and a colored sample of their impressive*Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron. This is a non-transformable action figure, highly posable, with top quality finishing and materials. This is an impressive take on the Stealth Bomber Megatron from the first IDW Transformers comics by artist Don Figueroa.*The design includes an impressive pair of wings which some fans may think were inspired by the upgraded Stealth Megatron who fought against the D-Void in the IDW Chaos story. Kuro Kara Kuri Megatron should be ready to ship this month and you » Continue Reading.
