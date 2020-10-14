Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Megatron Test Shot & Colored Sample
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,559
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Megatron Test Shot & Colored Sample
Flame Toys, via their*Twitter account, have uploaded images of the test shot and a colored sample of their impressive*Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron. This is a non-transformable action figure, highly posable, with top quality finishing and materials. This is an impressive take on the Stealth Bomber Megatron from the first IDW Transformers comics by artist Don Figueroa.*The design includes an impressive pair of wings which some fans may think were inspired by the upgraded Stealth Megatron who fought against the D-Void in the IDW Chaos story. Kuro Kara Kuri Megatron should be ready to ship this month and you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Megatron Test Shot & Colored Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mighty Muggs STARSCREAM action figure by Hasbro 2017
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Universe Inferno Jetfire Leader Class 25th Generations Classics
Transformers
Transformers Universe Prowl Sergeant Kup Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Windblade & Scorch Complete Deluxe Class Headmaster
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G1 Diaclone Devastator Constructicons KO Taiwan 1985 Figures Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.