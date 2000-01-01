Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:25 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,715
Selects Hubcap Review
I had NO plan to get Transformers Selects Hubcap...yet...here we are. Am i happy about the end result? let's see!

https://youtu.be/Czh_QcBWKtY
