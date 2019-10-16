|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Nicolaas Frankefort Concept Art
Nicolaas Frankefort returns
with an impressive batch of Cyberverse season 3
props and vehicles concept art images, a sampling of which you will find attached to this post with fair warning to potential story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your viewing progress. Highlights include: Allspark Backpack, Design by Eoghan Cowan Prime Statues Sharkticon Shield Sketches Quintesson Projector Decepticon Super Soldier Back View, Character Design by Francesco Giglio Hammerbyte
V-Mode OP Cybertronian V-Mode Review the entire gallery here
, check out more season 3 artwork reveals by Digital Dimension concept artist Léo Chiola
, then » Continue Reading.
