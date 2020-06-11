Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Reveal Trailer


Are you ready for a game that is more than meets the eye?! TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS is coming to PlayStation this October 23rd. Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron… www.outrightgames.com/transformers

The post Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Reveal Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



