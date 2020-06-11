|
Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Reveal Trailer
Are you ready for a game that is more than meets the eye?! TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS is coming to PlayStation this October 23rd. Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron… www.outrightgames.com/transformers
The post Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Reveal Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca