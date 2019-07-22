|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark ? Battle Class Spark Armor Wave 1 Found A
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*WreckageGhost*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark – Battle Class Spark Armor Wave 1 has been found At Target. Thanks to a post in our Illinois Transformers Sightings Boards
, we can report that the new Battle Class Spark Armor*Jetfire & Tank Cannon, Prowl & Cosmic Patrol,*Starscream & Demolition Destroyer and fan-favorite shark-bot Sky-Byte & Driller Drive were spotted at Target in Tinley Park, Illinois. Each one for $14.99. This is our first US sighting of the Power Of The Spark sub-line. Time to check your local Target stores to » Continue Reading.
