Thanks to 2005 Boards member*WreckageGhost*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark – Battle Class Spark Armor Wave 1 has been found At Target. Thanks to a post in our Illinois Transformers Sightings Boards , we can report that the new Battle Class Spark Armor*Jetfire & Tank Cannon, Prowl & Cosmic Patrol,*Starscream & Demolition Destroyer and fan-favorite shark-bot Sky-Byte & Driller Drive were spotted at Target in Tinley Park, Illinois. Each one for $14.99. This is our first US sighting of the Power Of The Spark sub-line. Time to check your local Target stores to » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark – Battle Class Spark Armor Wave 1 Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM