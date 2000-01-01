Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:52 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 59
New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Just got the TW Devastator.
Like it very much.
Sell my Hasbro Devastator, please check my selling thread.

Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator 100% Complete w/Box + PE Transformers PC-06 PC-07 Weaponry Power Up Kit For Combiner Wars Devastator all opened for display only.
selling as a package $$300


Old Today, 08:27 PM   #2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,639
Re: New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Congrats! It's a magnificent figure.
Old Today, 08:31 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,266
Re: New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Looks good man.

Maybe you shouldn't use "crap" to describe the thing you're trying to sell lol
Old Today, 08:38 PM   #4
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 59
Re: New photo shoot of TW Devastator
good point, correct it
Hasbro one is still good, but I just like the TW more.

