Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Today, 07:52 PM
#
1
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 59
New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Just got the TW Devastator.
Like it very much.
Sell my Hasbro Devastator, please check my selling thread.
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator 100% Complete w/Box
PE Transformers PC-06 PC-07 Weaponry Power Up Kit For Combiner Wars Devastator all opened for display only.
selling as a package $$300
Last edited by bqpetn; Today at
08:37 PM
bqpetn
Today, 08:27 PM
#
2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,639
Re: New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Congrats! It's a magnificent figure.
Like us on Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys
My Shapeways Store:
http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400
Echotransformer
Today, 08:31 PM
#
3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,266
Re: New photo shoot of TW Devastator
Looks good man.
Maybe you shouldn't use "crap" to describe the thing you're trying to sell lol
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
Today, 08:38 PM
#
4
bqpetn
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 59
Re: New photo shoot of TW Devastator
good point, correct it
Hasbro one is still good, but I just like the TW more.
Quote:
Originally Posted by
predahank
Looks good man.
Maybe you shouldn't use "crap" to describe the thing you're trying to sell lol
bqpetn
