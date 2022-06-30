Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,510
Newage Toys H28 Octavian Limited Clear Red Variant (Hate Plage Ultra Magnus) Images


Third party company*Newage Toys*have shared images of the color prototype of their H28 Octavian Limited Clear Red Variant via their*Weibo*account. This is another redeco of*H27W Conquest (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus)*now inspired by the hate plague red Ultra Magnus and made entirely of clear plastic. This figure will be a limited lucky draw item with only 50 units worldwide. Winner will be chosen via Newage Toys Weibo only in China. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and video and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage Toys H28 Octavian Limited Clear Red Variant (Hate Plage Ultra Magnus) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



