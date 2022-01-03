Via*J16toys
*we have our first images of the gray prototype of the new*Fans Toys FT-57 Masterpiece Scale G1 Pipes.* This new Masterpiece Pipes mold proves to be a great representation of the G1 Minibot. A very cartoon-accurate design in both modes. We also have comparison shots next to the other Fans Toys Masterpiece Minibots: FT-47 Rig/Huffer, FT-42 Hunk/Brawn and our first look at the color prototype of FT-52 Outback. We still have no concrete information on final price or release date, but you can check all the mirrored images after the break. Let us know your impressions on this new » Continue Reading.
