Old Today, 11:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,662
Fans Toys FT-57 Masterpiece Scale G1 Pipes Gray Prototype


Via*J16toys*we have our first images of the gray prototype of the new*Fans Toys FT-57 Masterpiece Scale G1 Pipes.* This new Masterpiece Pipes mold proves to be a great representation of the G1 Minibot. A very cartoon-accurate design in both modes. We also have comparison shots next to the other Fans Toys Masterpiece Minibots: FT-47 Rig/Huffer, FT-42 Hunk/Brawn and our first look at the color prototype of FT-52 Outback. We still have no concrete information on final price or release date, but you can check all the mirrored images after the break. Let us know your impressions on this new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Toys FT-57 Masterpiece Scale G1 Pipes Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



