TFcon is very happy to announce Linsay Rousseau the voice of Elita-1 in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Linsay will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Linsay Rousseau is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
