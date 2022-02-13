Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Linsay Rousseau to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,865
Transformers voice actor Linsay Rousseau to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Linsay Rousseau the voice of Elita-1 in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Linsay will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Linsay Rousseau is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers voice actor Linsay Rousseau to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers VINTAGE G1 Optimus Prime COMPLETE 1984 Amazing condition!
Transformers
Transformers Vintage G1 80s - Blaster, Steeljaw, RamHorn, Rewin (all complete)
Transformers
TEANSFORMERS Fast Action Battlers SWORD SLASH STARSCREAM
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Autobots Lot of 4 Bumblebee & more
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of The Fallen Demolisher, Grindor & Desert Tracker...
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of Fallen Megatron, The Fallen, Starscream complete
Transformers
Transformers Encore 16 G1 Bruticus Combaticons Takara Reissue (2009) Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.