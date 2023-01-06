Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,440

Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series Voyager ROTB Optimus Prime Listing Found



Just in from TFW’s Jtprime17 is a new store listing for an upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee figure, this time a Studio Series Voyager ROTB Alpha – the codename for Optimus Prime! While we’ve heard about various Primes happening in the toyline, it’s nice to get confirmation that one will be happening in Studio Series itself as well. Let us know what you think on the boards!



The post







More... Just in from TFW’s Jtprime17 is a new store listing for an upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee figure, this time a Studio Series Voyager ROTB Alpha – the codename for Optimus Prime! While we’ve heard about various Primes happening in the toyline, it’s nice to get confirmation that one will be happening in Studio Series itself as well. Let us know what you think on the boards!The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series Voyager ROTB Optimus Prime Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________