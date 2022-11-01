Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:03 PM
Guber
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 183
Talking ME GUBER WANT GRIMLOCK!!!
Heyooo dudes!!
Wondering if any buds out there can help me find a Studio 86 Grimlock at non-scalper prices?
I'm ok with used if its in perfect condition!
Any help would be ammaaaaazing!!!!
Thanks!!
GUBER
