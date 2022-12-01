Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:48 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 385
Exclamation Who's Excited For Rise Of The Beasts!?
I just watched the trailer again... And read the wikipedia. Its got me hyped. Im excited for a lot of the creative choices they're making. It seems inclusive... Action packed ... Funny and full of heart. What i love is that there are actual robot characters. Mirrage seems reckless and youthful. Primal seems war weary. From the few things ive been able to pick up it seems like this film goes deep into Cybertron culture and factions. I feel like... Im excited to see creative freedom. They bravely changed the tone with bumblebee and i think they were rightly rewarded by critical and audience approval. Do you have confidence that it will be a fun popcorn flick? Or have you been burned by transformers films lackluster storytelling too often?
Old Today, 09:38 PM   #2
Tiffster
Titanium
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 1,206
Re: Who's Excited For Rise Of The Beasts!?
I'll watch it but I'm not super pumped or anything.
