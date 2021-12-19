Artist Brenda Chi leads off a second
Beast Wars installment, with the PREVIEWSworld reveal of her B cover for March’s issue #14. Everyone is acting a bit strange…In Transformers: Beast Wars #14, Waspinator and Scorponok come across some more of the aggressive mutant animals we’ve seen in earlier arcs and find out what actually mutated them! Sound off about this artwork and series with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! How will this new power affect the Cybertronians? Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), Winston Chan
(Cover Artist), Brenda Chi (Cover Artist), Colm Griffin (Cover Artist)
