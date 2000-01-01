Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:19 PM
Chajee
TF Goalie Mask
Hi all,
First off, if this is in the incorrect section, please let me know.

Besides collecting Transformers, another thing I really enjoy is playing ice hockey. Recently, I decided to get my goalie mask painted and I should be getting the finished product at the end of this week or early next week.

I've posted here for now the early pics and the work in progress pics.

The first three are the pencil images. The top empty spaces is where Optimus Prime and Megatron will be going (in their respective sides).

The next two are the early colouring.

The next three are work in progress. The lightning will be in glow in the dark paint.

I'll post the finished product once I get it.

Enjoy.
predahank
Re: TF Goalie Mask
looks awesome so far!
