James Roberts More Than Meets The Eye and Lost Light AMA



Fans of IDW’s More Than Meets The Eye/Lost Light series are in for a real treat this Friday as James Roberts has announced that he’ll be hosting what is popularly known on Reddit as an AMA session! For those unfamiliar, that’s “Ask Me Anything” and this one is specifically for MTMTE/LL! However, this one will take place in a one-hour livestream on Instagram. Anyone wishing to participate and ask Mr. Roberts your robot-related questions can submit via Twitter using the hashtag #LLQs and find him on Instagram at j.roberts332. The Livestream will start at 10pm GMT (5pm EST) this Friday,



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.