James Roberts More Than Meets The Eye and Lost Light AMA
Fans of IDW’s More Than Meets The Eye/Lost Light series are in for a real treat this Friday as James Roberts has announced that he’ll be hosting what is popularly known on Reddit as an AMA session! For those unfamiliar, that’s “Ask Me Anything” and this one is specifically for MTMTE/LL! However, this one will take place in a one-hour livestream on Instagram. Anyone wishing to participate and ask Mr. Roberts your robot-related questions can submit via Twitter using the hashtag #LLQs and find him on Instagram at j.roberts332. The Livestream will start at 10pm GMT (5pm EST) this Friday, » Continue Reading.
