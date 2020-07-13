|
Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Cybertronian Ratchet & Megatron And Ultimate
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore we can share new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Cybertronian Ratchet & Megatron and Ultimate Iaconus. The new images surfaced via Walmart listings. We have two new 1-Step changers figures: Cybertronian Ratchet
and Cybertronian Megatron
. The images show packaging and both modes. To top it all we have new promotional images of Ultimate class Iaconus
. We can see the robot mode, the “Energon Armor” gimmick and a look at his alt mode. Check out the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
