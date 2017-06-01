Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Inflatable Cars In Chicago



Thanks to 2005 Members*marshall dusty and*Wreckgar*for sharing pictures of*Transformers: The Last Knight Inflatable Cars In Chicago.* They will be part of The Last Knight Premiere event in Chicago. They are on the Chicago rover behind the Lyric Opera House. We can see Optimus Prime, Barricade and Drift. You can a short video below and then read on to see more pictures after the jump. Can&#39;t they fly this in instead…? #wtfisthis #transformers #chicago A post shared by Joe Barsano (@jbarsano) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT
